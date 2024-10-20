Published 17:33 IST, October 20th 2024
Sher Singh, Tamsi Singh run away with titles in inaugural Kashmir Marathon
Sher Singh and Tamsi Singh on Sunday won the men's and women's full-marathon races (42 km), respectively, in the inaugural Kashmir Marathon, the Valley's first international athletic event in which nearly 2,000 athletes from various parts of the country and abroad took part.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kashmir Marathon | Image: X.com
