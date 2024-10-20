sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Sher Singh, Tamsi Singh run away with titles in inaugural Kashmir Marathon

Published 17:33 IST, October 20th 2024

Sher Singh, Tamsi Singh run away with titles in inaugural Kashmir Marathon

Sher Singh and Tamsi Singh on Sunday won the men's and women's full-marathon races (42 km), respectively, in the inaugural Kashmir Marathon, the Valley's first international athletic event in which nearly 2,000 athletes from various parts of the country and abroad took part.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kashmir Marathon
Kashmir Marathon | Image: X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:33 IST, October 20th 2024