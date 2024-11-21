sb.scorecardresearch
  Shohei Ohtani Likely To Win His Third MVP Award And Aaron Judge His Second

Published 23:35 IST, November 21st 2024

Shohei Ohtani Likely To Win His Third MVP Award And Aaron Judge His Second

Shohei Ohtani is expected to win his third Most Valuable Player Award and first in the National League, and Aaron Judge is likely to earn his second AL honor when the Baseball Writers' Association announces its balloting Thursday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shohei Ohtani likely to win his third MVP award and Aaron Judge his second
Shohei Ohtani likely to win his third MVP award and Aaron Judge his second | Image: AP
23:35 IST, November 21st 2024