Published 18:34 IST, September 4th 2024

Shohei Ohtani returns to Anaheim with an RBI triple in the Dodgers' 6-2 win over the Angels

Shohei Ohtani hit an RBI triple in his first regular-season game back at Angel Stadium , and he scored on Mookie Betts' three-run homer in the 10th inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.