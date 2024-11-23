sb.scorecardresearch
  Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season

Published 16:10 IST, November 23rd 2024

Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season

Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shohei Ohtani wins third MVP award
Shohei Ohtani wins third MVP award | Image: AP
 Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season with the Los Angeles Dodgers

16:10 IST, November 23rd 2024