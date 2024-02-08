Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Asia Olympic Qualifiers: Indian shooters pick up more gold in Jakarta

At the Olympic qualifiers for shotgun discipline in Kuwait City, at least two women trap shooters were favourably placed after day one of qualification, to make the top six finals cut on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
India misses out on sure-shot team gold, record at Asian Shooting Championship due to apparel issue
India misses out on sure-shot team gold, record at Asian Shooting Championship due to apparel issue | Image:PTI
Indian shooters continued to hit the bullseye in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers here on Sunday, with Yogesh Singh winning the men's 25m individual standard pistol gold before combining with Amit Kumar and Om Prakash to claim the team event.

At the Olympic qualifiers for shotgun discipline in Kuwait City, at least two women trap shooters were favourably placed after day one of qualification, to make the top six finals cut on Monday.

Yogesh shot 572 to clinch the standard pistol gold and then partnered with Amit (565) and Prakash (553) for the team gold in the event, bringing India's overall podium finishes to a whopping 32, including 14 gold and 10 silver.

It marks the country's most successful outing in the continental tournament.

In the shotgun qualifications, which began with the men's and women's trap, Shreyasi Singh was lying second with a score of 71 after the first 75 targets. Bhavya Tripathi was also in the top six with 68 after the first three rounds. Manisha Keer was 11th with 65.

The trap final round of qualification and the finals are slated for Monday, offering two Paris Olympic quotas each. India have the opportunity to secure one quota from each event. 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

