Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Feud in IOA continues, 9 EC members ask "unauthorised persons" not to enter headquarters

Some top shooters of the country, including Asian Games medallists, have requested the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for relaxation in criteria for Paris Olympic selection trials so that they can also participate in them.

Rhythm Sangwan bags India's 16th quota place in shooting for Paris Olympics
Rhythm Sangwan bags India's 16th quota place in shooting for Paris Olympics | Image:PTI
The internal feud in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) took a new twist here on Friday when nine members of its executive council asked "unauthorised persons" not to enter its headquarters in a notice directed towards two recently appointed officials.

The notice was posted at the IOA office premises after a meeting of nine executive council members on Tuesday.

IOA president PT Usha and most members of the executive council have been at loggerheads since the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO on January 6. Iyer had earlier served as CEO of Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals.

