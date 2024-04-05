Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:31 IST
Feud in IOA continues, 9 EC members ask "unauthorised persons" not to enter headquarters
Some top shooters of the country, including Asian Games medallists, have requested the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for relaxation in criteria for Paris Olympic selection trials so that they can also participate in them.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The internal feud in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) took a new twist here on Friday when nine members of its executive council asked "unauthorised persons" not to enter its headquarters in a notice directed towards two recently appointed officials.
The notice was posted at the IOA office premises after a meeting of nine executive council members on Tuesday.
Advertisement
IOA president PT Usha and most members of the executive council have been at loggerheads since the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO on January 6. Iyer had earlier served as CEO of Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals.
Advertisement
Published April 5th, 2024 at 18:31 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.