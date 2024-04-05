Advertisement

The internal feud in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) took a new twist here on Friday when nine members of its executive council asked "unauthorised persons" not to enter its headquarters in a notice directed towards two recently appointed officials.

The notice was posted at the IOA office premises after a meeting of nine executive council members on Tuesday.

IOA president PT Usha and most members of the executive council have been at loggerheads since the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO on January 6. Iyer had earlier served as CEO of Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals.