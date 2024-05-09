Advertisement

Indian shooters' dismal run in the ISSF World Cup in Baku continued with none of the skeet exponents in both men's and women's events making it to the finals on Thursday.

Asian Games silver medallist Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished 15th with an aggregate qualifying score of 120/125, while 48-year-old veteran marksman Mairaj Ahmad Khan could only manage 105 and finished his campaign at 76th spot among 80 shooters in the fray.

Olympian Mairaj, who had finished 75th among 84 shooters in the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship (shotgun) in Doha last month, could not improve upon his performance in the World Cup in Baku, managing identical scores of 21/25 in the two qualifying rounds on Thursday to have a five-round aggregate of 105/125.