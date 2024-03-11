Advertisement

India's Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh settled for silver and bronze respectively in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category as a gold medal eluded the hosts on day three of the Para Shooting World Cup here on Monday.

Rudransh, Nihal and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Singhraj also bagged the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) team silver with China claiming the top step on the podium.

Teenaged shooter Rudransh, who had secured a Paris Paralympic berth last year, shot 223.2 in final to finish behind Italy's Davide Francesschetti, who totalled 230.0 for the gold medal.

Nihal had to settle for a bronze medal with 202.8 points.

Earlier in the qualification round, Rudransh shot 530 and Nihal 527 to enter the eight-shooter final placed sixth and seventh.

In the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) team event, the trio of Rudransh (530), Nihal (527) and Singhraj (516) aggregated 1573 for the silver medal with China taking the gold with a combined score 1611.

Rifle shooter Mona Agarwal is the only one so far to have won a gold medal for India in the prestigious Para World Cup for India.