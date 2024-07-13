Published 14:21 IST, July 13th 2024
Shooter Sabeera wins bronze in Shotgun Junior World Cup
Sabeera Haris clinched a bronze medal in women's trap to open India's account in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy on Friday. Sabeera shot 29 out of 40 targets in the final to finish behind Sofia Gori of Italy who won silver with 39 hits out of the full quota of 50 targets.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
