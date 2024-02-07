Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

It's controversial/ 'Who is he to stop me?': Legendary shooter Jaspal Rana told to leave range immediately by NRAI

Legendary pistol marksman and Manu Bhaker's personal coach Jaspal Rana on Thursday claimed he was asked to leave the Karni Singh shooting range here by India's high-performance director Pierre Beauchamp, kicking off a controversy in which the national federation appeared to be siding with Canadian.

Press Trust Of India
Jaspal Rana with Manu Bhaker
Jaspal Rana with Manu Bhaker | Image:X.com/@LakshyaShooting
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Legendary pistol marksman and Manu Bhaker's personal coach Jaspal Rana on Thursday claimed he was asked to leave the Karni Singh shooting range here by India's high performance director Pierre Beauchamp, kicking off a controversy in which the national federation appeared to be siding with the Canadian.

One of the country's most decorated shooters, Rana, told PTI that he had visited the range to oversee Manu's training as the Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist prepares for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Rana said Beauchamp cited the "SOP" (Standard Operating Procedure) put in place by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and asked him to leave.

"I was standing quite far from where the shooters were practising. But he came and asked me that I can't stand there, that I need to leave the range, or I will get into trouble with the NRAI," Rana said.

Advertisement

"I told him to not worry about me. I told him that I am Arjuna Awardee and have been a national coach. But he said you are not a national coach (now), so please leave. My question is who is he to stop me? What is his background?" the 47-year-old added.

In response, the NRAI said the SOPs are to be "adhered to in better interest of the sport".

Advertisement

"Shooting has won record quotas for the upcoming Olympics. The hard work of athletes and coaches/support staff is supplemented with careful coordination by the High-Performance Director. The shooters and personal coaches are advised to strictly adhere to SOPs during camps/competitions in better interest of the sport," the NRAI said.

Rana, who has had a hand in moulding some of the country's young shooters, including Manu, into solid performers in international tournaments, said he would be writing to the NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo and will also apprise the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) about the matter.

Advertisement

"What does he (Beauchamp) know about Indian shooting? What does he know about shooting? In fact, after he was done with me, he had approached Manu on the firing line and asked her 'go and tell your coach to leave the range'. Can you imagine?" Rana said.

Rana, a multiple Asian Games gold medallist, last year returned as coach of one of India's best shooters Manu, nearly two years after a split that hogged the headlines for days.

Advertisement

Manu, the winner of several gold medals at World Cups, a silver medallist at the World Championships and a champion at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, had parted ways with Rana because of differences in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Manu's split with Rana was cited as the main reason for her forgettable performance in Tokyo, where she also suffered a pistol malfunction that almost left her in tears.

Advertisement

Manu is one of the 17 Indian shooters to have secured quota for the Paris Olympics. 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement