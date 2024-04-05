Advertisement

Legendary New Zealand shot putter Valerie Adams was on Friday named the 'International Event Ambassador' for the 16th TCS World 10K Bengaluru to be held on April 28.

Adams had won shot put gold in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, besides bagging a silver (2016) and bronze (2021) before retiring.

"The increasing enthusiasm for running in India is both motivating and inspiring,” stated Adams, a four-time consecutive world champion, in a press release.

"I am excited to witness the boundless energy and passion that participants will bring to the race." Since retiring from competitive athletics, the 39-year-old has passionately taken on the role of a spokesperson for women in sports.

Currently, she holds the office of Chair of the World Athletes Commission, where she continues to champion the rights and welfare of athletes globally.

Adams is also closely involved in the Paralympic sphere, collaborating with her sister, Lisa and other athletes, providing support and guidance.

"As one of the most accomplished athletes in the world, Valerie embodies determination, perseverance, and excellence,” said Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International.

"Her remarkable achievements in the field and her commitment to the advancement of sports, particularly for women and para-athletes serve as an inspiration to athletes worldwide. We look forward to together celebrating athleticism and our community spirit at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru." Adams also boasts of being a four-time world indoor champion and a three-time Commonwealth Games winner.

She is only the third woman to win world championships at youth, junior and senior levels. In 2014, she was honoured with the IAAF World Athlete of the Year title.