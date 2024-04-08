×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Shubhankar is peaking at right time, can win gold at Paris Olympics: Coach Jesse Grewal

Grewal, the only golf coach to be conferred with the Dronacharya Award, said he has full confidence in his ward to do well at his favourite golf course in Paris.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma | Image:AP
India's number one ranked golfer Shubhankar Sharma is peaking at the right time and will be among the favourites to win a medal, including a gold, at the Paris Olympics, feels his coach Jesse Grewal.

Grewal, the only golf coach to be conferred with the Dronacharya Award, said he has full confidence in his ward to do well at his favourite golf course in Paris.

"I think he is going to have a good year. He has almost qualified for the Olympics and needs to maintain his level. Yes, he can be the first Indian to win a gold in golf at the Olympics as he is peaking at the right time," Grewal told PTI at a Five Iron Golf India event in Greater Noida.

"He has 100 per cent chance. I am just not hopeful, I know he can do it. He is a player who has some favourite golf courses and Le Golf National (2024 Paris Olympics Golf venue) is one of his favourites." Grewal, who will be accompanying Shubhankar for the Olympics, plans to go early to Paris as part of their preparation for the Games.

"This time we are going a bit early there. He will train in Europe from the beginning of June or May end to prepare hard for the Olympics. The focus is clearly on the Olympics. So that he is prepared in July," he said.

Grewal feels Shubhankar's iron play will be crucial at the Olympics.

"His iron play has to be on song. He is a very good iron player and he has to do well with it. He has to do well with the driver. Putter and driver are the keys to create that. Iron play is his standout play and this will play a very big role at the Olympics.

"So when his drivers and putters get good in a week, he is going to win. Winning gold is like winning a tournament and he can do it." The Chandigarh-based coach demonstrated a few golfing skills to budding golfers during a session here.

He also highlighted the importance of having top golf simulation centres like Five Iron Golf India which can help not just the rookies and amateur golf enthusiasts but also professionals alike.

"We definitely need more of these places. They help golf become popular among people from all walks, and help budding golfers improve their game. The simulation centres can also help the amateurs to turn into professionals," Grewal said.

Five Iron Golf India, India’s first urban golf entertainment venue, along with its corporate partner, Top Golf Callaway Brands, organised a two-day event which included several contests, demos and club fittings culminating with the Jesse Grewal Master Class. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Whatsapp logo