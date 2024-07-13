Published 16:05 IST, July 13th 2024
Shubhankar makes cut; Theegala lies fifth at Scottish Open
India’s Shubhankar Sharma squeezed inside the cut line at the Scottish Open, landing an eagle in his second round for a 2-under 68 here. Shubhankar is currently tied 63rd with a total of 3-under, where the cut fell. He had carded a 1-under 69 in the first round.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma | Image: AP
16:05 IST, July 13th 2024