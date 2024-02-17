Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy says he is undergoing treatment for cancer

Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy says he has been diagnosed with cancer and that he felt “forced” to reveal the news.

Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics | Image:AP
Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy says he has been diagnosed with cancer and that he felt “forced” to reveal the news.

The 47-year-old former track cycling star said he was diagnosed with the disease last year and that he is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, adding that it is "going really well" and he currently feels “fine.” Writing on his Instagram account on Friday, Hoy said: “For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced.” He gave no further details or the type of cancer he has.

The Scottish cyclist, originally from Edinburgh, asked for privacy following the announcement.

Hoy won his first Olympic medal, a team sprint silver, at Sydney in 2000. He won gold in the 1-kilometer track time trial at Athens in 2004 and added to his gold medal total by winning three more at Beijing four years later and two at London in 2012.

Hoy also won 11 world titles.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

