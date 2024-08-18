Published 22:45 IST, August 18th 2024
Smaran R's Sensational Century Leads Gulbarga Mystics to Thrilling Last-Ball Victory over Mysore War
Smaran R's unbeaten century powered the Gulbarga Mystics to their first win of the season in a nail-biting three-wicket triumph over the Mysore Warriors.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Smaran R's Sensational Century Leads Gulbarga Mystics to Thrilling Last-Ball Victory over Mysore Warriors | Image: special arrangement
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
22:45 IST, August 18th 2024