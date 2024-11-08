Published 23:45 IST, November 8th 2024
So much for parity as 9 NFL teams have 2 wins through 9 weeks: Analysis
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here .___Nine NFL teams have nearly no chance nine weeks into the season.The Patriots, Raiders, Jaguars, Browns, Giants, Saints and Panthers are 2-7. The Dolphins and Titans are 2-6.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
NFL | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
23:45 IST, November 8th 2024