sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Soccer clubs worldwide paid $125 million in money owed from player transfers, $200M more in backlog

Published 22:19 IST, November 20th 2024

Soccer clubs worldwide paid $125 million in money owed from player transfers, $200M more in backlog

Soccer clubs worldwide have been paid $125 million in money owed to them from transfers of their former players, FIFA said Wednesday, with money routed via its finance house in Paris, and there's a backlog of another almost $200 million.A further $31.7 million has been agreed but not sent yet.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Soccer clubs worldwide paid $125 million in money owed from player transfers
Soccer clubs worldwide paid $125 million in money owed from player transfers | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

22:19 IST, November 20th 2024