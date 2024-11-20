Published 22:19 IST, November 20th 2024
Soccer clubs worldwide paid $125 million in money owed from player transfers, $200M more in backlog
Soccer clubs worldwide have been paid $125 million in money owed to them from transfers of their former players, FIFA said Wednesday, with money routed via its finance house in Paris, and there's a backlog of another almost $200 million.A further $31.7 million has been agreed but not sent yet.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Soccer clubs worldwide paid $125 million in money owed from player transfers | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
22:19 IST, November 20th 2024