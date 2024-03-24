×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 15:22 IST

Rangers All-Star Garcia leaves after coming down hard trying to rob Astros of homer

Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García exited in the second inning of their game against the Houston Astros because of right knee discomfort.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Adolis García
Adolis Garcia makes a leaping attempt to reach a solo home run ball hit by Mauricio Dubon; Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García left in the second inning of their game against the Houston Astros after the All-Star right fielder came down hard after leaping to try to prevent a home run Wednesday night.

The team said he had right knee discomfort and would continue to be evaluated.

The ball hit by Michael Bradley was just beyond the reach of García when he leaped at the wall to try to make the run-saving catch. García’s right leg appeared to jam hard when he landed, and he was in obvious pain as he moved around slowly.

A trainer and field coordinator Corey Ragsdale went out to check on García, and they discussed things in the right field corner before they all walked back to the dugout together. Robbie Grossman replaced García in right field.

García, who entered the game as the AL leader with 100 RBIs, had a foul popout in the first inning. He is batting .161 (10 of 62) over his past 16 games, but hit a walk-off homer Sunday for the Rangers against Minnesota.

Bradley’s solo homer put the Astros up 3-1 against Max Scherzer, who in the first inning of the matchup of three-time Cy Young Award winners gave up a two-run homer to Yordan Alvarez. Houston went up 7-1 when Jose Abreu hit a grand slam in the third inning.

Rangers leadoff hitter Marcus Semien homered on the first pitch thrown by Justin Verlander in the bottom of the first inning.

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 15:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh led the Indian delegation at the IPU assembly in Geneva.

India Slams Pak at IPU

2 minutes ago
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Fake 'PA' of Min Held

4 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

GT beat MI

4 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP 5th candidates list

5 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

7 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians

GT beats MI by 6 runs

10 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Joins BJP

10 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty

Celebs At Iftar Party

13 minutes ago
2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised

2 Minor Siblings Dead

14 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Tuition Teacher's Brother, Delhi Police Releases Statement in Case

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

20 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

20 minutes ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

27 minutes ago
Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Celebs At Iftar Party

27 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

28 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana On Politics

29 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer On IKWYDLS

33 minutes ago
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore On Divorce

34 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna

Most-Paid South Actress

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories10 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo