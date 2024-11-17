Published 21:41 IST, November 17th 2024
Sport teaches values beyond competition: Srihari Nataraj
Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj has highlighted the life lessons offered by sports, saying they instill values beyond competition.“I’ve taken part in 3,000 races and come first in probably 300 of these. So there’s a lot more failure than success.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Olympian swimmer Srihari Natraj | Image: PTI
