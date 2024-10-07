Published 23:38 IST, October 7th 2024
Sports betting roundup: Close games in all sports make for betting excitement
Exciting baseball playoff games, lots of upsets in college football and NFL games that came down to the final seconds all made for a thrilling weekend for sports bettors. In one of the best NFL games on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens came away with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals 41-38 in overtime.
