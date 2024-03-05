Advertisement

Ahead of the upcoming World Shooting Para Sport World Cup scheduled from March 6 to 15 in New Delhi, India, the Union Sports Ministry has opted to lift the suspension imposed on the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Sports Ministry revokes PCI suspension

The decision to revoke the suspension comes in light of the completion of the PCI elections, a primary reason for the initial suspension. With the successful conclusion of the election process and the election of candidates, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has chosen to officially annul the suspension order.

Devendra Jhajharia, a two-time Paralympics gold medallist, has been elected unopposed as the new president of the PCI. In a move reflecting its support for the Paralympic Committee of India, the Sports Ministry issued an order on Tuesday expressing its intention to withdraw the suspension, ensuring the smooth start of the upcoming Para Shooting World Cup.

“Considering that the main ground for suspension of Government recognition of PCI was a delay in holding the election after the expiry of the term of the EC of PCI, and that since the election process has reached the stage where the nominated candidates have been deemed to be duly elected unanimously; as well as the important fact that PCI is hosting 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup from 06-15 March 2024 at New Delhi, it has been decided to revoke the suspension of PCI, with immediate effect,” the order dated March 5 read.

Suspension of the Paralympic Committee of India revoked with immediate effect: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports pic.twitter.com/gMHIo4CEIv — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024