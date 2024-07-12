Published 14:48 IST, July 12th 2024

Stand-in skipper Slipper reluctant to talk about Wallabies' 2023 woes ahead of 2nd Wales test

Even after 135 test matches for Australia, including 15 as captain, veteran prop James Slipper often gets tired of answering questions about the past.He was in that mood on Friday, a day before he'll lead the Wallabies into Saturday's second rugby test against Wales in Melbourne.