Published 17:25 IST, September 27th 2024

Star quarterbacks Milroe, Beck gear up for rematch of SEC Championship Game

Jalen Milroe is always a threat to break loose for a long run or uncork a deep ball whenever the defense leaves an opening — or he creates one. Carson Beck is a big-game veteran who makes few mistakes and could well wind up being the No. 1 NFL draft pick.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Star quarterbacks Milroe, Beck gear up for rematch
Star quarterbacks Milroe, Beck gear up for rematch | Image: AP
