Star Sports, a leading sports broadcaster, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Asian Legends League as the Official Broadcast Partner for the next three seasons, spanning from 2024 to 2026. The Asian Legends League, a platform for former retired cricket legends from Asian countries, is set to showcase the talents of iconic players in an exhilarating league format.

The league, organized by World Sports Group (WSG), will feature five franchise teams representing renowned cricketing nations: Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Pakistan Stars, and Afghanistan Pathans. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from May 27th to June 4th, 2024.

League Commissioner, Mr. Chetan Sharma, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to partner with Star Sports, a pioneer in sports broadcasting, to bring the Asian Legends League to fans across the globe. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance the viewing experience and elevate the stature of the league."

In addition to the partnership announcement, WSG has finalized key committees to uphold the integrity and standards of the league. The Code of Conduct & Ethics Committee, chaired by Mr. Ashok Malhotra, includes esteemed members such as Chetan Sharma, Vijay Dahiya, Harwinder Singh, and Parwinder Singh. Furthermore, the Playing Condition Committee, led by Mr. Vijay Dahiya, comprises Harwinder Singh, Sarabh J Singh, and Nensi Patel.

The league schedule has also been unveiled, with league matches scheduled from May 27th to May 31st, followed by knockout matches commencing on June 1st. The pinnacle of the event, the Grand Final to determine the champion of the Asian Legends League, will take place on June 4th, 2024. The detailed schedule is attached for reference.

As an added highlight, cricket fans will witness the legendary rivalry between India and Pakistan once again on May 29th, 2024, just before the commencement of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Star Sports is committed to delivering unparalleled coverage of the Asian Legends League, providing fans with memorable moments and thrilling cricketing action.

