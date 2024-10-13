sb.scorecardresearch
  • Stephan Jaeger chips in twice and shoots 63 to lead Black Desert Championship

Published 22:42 IST, October 13th 2024

Stephan Jaeger chips in twice and shoots 63 to lead Black Desert Championship

Stephan Jaeger made up for a three-putt from 10 feet by chipping in for birdie on consecutive holes Friday for an 8-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead before the second round was suspended by darkness at the inaugural Black Desert Championship.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
  • 4 min read
22:42 IST, October 13th 2024