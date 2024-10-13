Published 22:42 IST, October 13th 2024
Stephan Jaeger chips in twice and shoots 63 to lead Black Desert Championship
Stephan Jaeger made up for a three-putt from 10 feet by chipping in for birdie on consecutive holes Friday for an 8-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead before the second round was suspended by darkness at the inaugural Black Desert Championship.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Stephan Jaegerchips in twice and shoots 63 to lead Black Desert Championship | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
22:42 IST, October 13th 2024