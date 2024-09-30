sb.scorecardresearch
  • Stewart and Ionescu lead New York Liberty to 87-77 Game 1 win over the Las Vegas Aces in semifinals

Published 15:47 IST, September 30th 2024

Stewart and Ionescu lead New York Liberty to 87-77 Game 1 win over the Las Vegas Aces in semifinals

Breanna Stewart scored 34 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 21 to help the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-77 on Sunday in Game 1 of their semifinal series. Jonquel Jones added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Liberty. Game 2 of the best-of-5 matchup is Tuesday night in New York.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Stewart and Ionescu lead New York Liberty
Stewart and Ionescu lead New York Liberty | Image: AP
15:47 IST, September 30th 2024