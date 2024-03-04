Advertisement

It is a big night for old-school wrestling fans as the Icon Sting competed in his farewell match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Famer was pitted in a tag-team action against The Young Bucks' Matt and Nick Jackson. The fans were in large numbers at the Greensboro Coliseum to see the franchise of WCW compete in the final match of his professional wrestling career. Needless to say, AEW Boss Tony Khan was able to put up a spectacular showcase and pitted the Stinger as an undefeated star throughout his run in the wrestling promotion.

Sting comes out to an ICONIC entrance, gets a grand win over The Young Bucks in his swansong

After Darby Allin made his entrance, a package showed Sting sitting at an empty theatre, where he watched some of the highlights of his legendary career. Both of the wrestler's sons came out as the coolest avatars of the Stinger, Surfer Sting and Wolfpac Sting, and the crowd was loving it.

Massive physicality levels were attained during the match, with bodies flying all over the squared circle. It witnessed tables being shattered, ladders being utilized, and every kind of torment one could imagine with so many moving elements. Sting delivered an outstanding show, going so far as to get up immediately after crashing through a table. The Young Bucks did not hold back either. Since the Tag Team Championship was on the line, the Jackson brothers were mauling and stood ruthless against the opponents. They even went to the extent of attacking Ric Flair and Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, who were at ringside for the Stinger.

Darby Allin reappeared in the closing stages of the fight, helping Sting with a Coffin drop that let him lock in the Scorpion Death Lock for the tap-out and earn his final career triumph. Sting will end his competitive career as a Champion and will end his wrestling chapter on a high note.

Sting has been competing for promotions such as TNA/Impact, WWE, WCW, and more over his illustrious career. However, AEW provided him with the well-earned fairytale conclusion he needed to wrap up the career of one of the most successful wrestlers in company history.