Published 16:47 IST, September 22nd 2024

Suhail Ahmed dominates National Rally Sprint Championship, Amogh Nag claims premier class victory

In the Open upto 550cc class, GS Amogh Nag (7:16.000) showed immense pace and handling to edge out Suhail Ahmed (7.16.100) and claim the top spot.

FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024
FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 | Image: Special arrangement
