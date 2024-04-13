×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 9th, 2022 at 17:02 IST

Swastika Ghosh becomes third Indian player to move Delhi High Court over exclusion from CWG squad

Her father and coach Sandeep Ghosh told PTI that they have a filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court and the matter will be heard on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
TT
Image: ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Swastika Ghosh on Thursday became the third table tennis player to approach the Delhi High Court over exclusion from India's Commonwealth Games squad.

Her father and coach Sandeep Ghosh told PTI that they have a filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court and the matter will be heard on Friday.

"She is number four as per the selection criteria and should be in the team," said the father.

Diya Chitale and Manush Shah had also sought the HC's intervention in the matter.

Chitale has now been included in the squad at the expense of Archana Kamath but the selectors did not include Manush, who too is in the top-four as per the criteria, in the men's team when the Committee of Administrators running the TTFI announced the final squad on Tuesday. Manush's case will also be heard on Friday.

Swastika, 19, was named as a standby with the revised squad comprising Manika Batra, Chitale, Reeth Rishya and Sreeja Akula.

The men's squad includes veteran Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty with Manush on standby.

Selection criteria in focus

The selection criteria, which factors in domestic performances (50 percent), international performances (30 percent) and selectors' discretion (20 percent), has attracted a lot of attention with the players moving court for "justice".

The CoA has made it 40-40-20 from next season with a player ranked in the top-32 getting an automatic entry.

A former India player requesting anonymity said a selection criteria has to be in place for big events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

"Selection criteria acts as a guiding light to the player. With the criteria in place, he or she knows what needs to be done to get into the Indian team. But with certain players who fall in the class above the rest, relaxations could me made.

"As per the current criteria, a lot of weightage is given to domestic events which makes sense as not all players can afford to play in international events regularly. Secondly, there is a restriction on number of entries as well in international meets," the player said.

To put the player's words into perspective, Sathiyan and Manika are India's leading players on the international stage but if one strictly follows the selection criteria, they may not make the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"In cases like Sharath, Sathiyan or Manika, you know they are a class above the rest. They have to be there but for others you need to set a selection criteria as they will have something to work towards," the player added.

Sathiyan is currently the highest-ranked Indian at 34 while Manika is the highest-ranked female at 39. Sharath, who fits the criteria, is ranked 38 and is arguably the best player to have come out of India. 

Advertisement

Published June 9th, 2022 at 17:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sydney Mass Stabbing Incident Live updates

Sydney Mall Shooting

4 minutes ago
UFC 300, Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 Full Fight Card

5 minutes ago
Heroic Intervention: Video Shows Man Saving Hundreds in Sydney Mall Attack | WATCH

Sydney Mall Attack

10 minutes ago
Safety tips for school trip

School Trip Safety Tips

11 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva

Man City's best scorer

14 minutes ago
congress

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powel

Powell’s rate cuts

20 minutes ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Thanks Fans

23 minutes ago
World Bank

Lending potential

24 minutes ago
Real estate

Market forces knock

25 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

PBKS vs RR match

25 minutes ago
JP Morgan upgrades India’s rating

JPMorgan expectations

27 minutes ago
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is cautioned

29 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

Kuldeep's wicket

32 minutes ago
MacBook

Apple M4 Mac lineup

37 minutes ago
Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli No More

38 minutes ago
Sydney Mall Stabbing: CCTV Captures Moment of Attack -

Sydney Mass Stabbing

42 minutes ago
Summer corporate fashion tips

Corporate Fashion Tips

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Engg Student Murder: College Mate Dug Pit Before Killing Woman in Maha

    India News14 hours ago

  2. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Man Purchased Country For Rs 50000 Online, Sells Passport For Travellers

    World14 hours ago

  4. Delhi Based CA Pays ₹ 4.3 Lakh As Son's Playschool fee

    India News14 hours ago

  5. ‘I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant’: Indian Origin Woman Was Wrongly Jailed in UK

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo