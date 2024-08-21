Published 09:50 IST, August 21st 2024

Tamirat Tola and Hellen Obiri look to defend titles in New York City Marathon

Tamirat Tola and Hellen Obiri will look to defend their New York City Marathon titles this November. Tola is coming off a win at the Paris Games where he set an Olympic record in the race. The Ethiopian broke the New York course record last year.