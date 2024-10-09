sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:36 IST, October 9th 2024

Tatis homers again as the Padres beat the Dodgers 6-5 for a 2-1 NLDS lead

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s towering two-run home run highlighted a six-run second inning, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat Shohei Ohtani and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in a tense NL Division Series.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
17:36 IST, October 9th 2024