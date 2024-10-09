Published 17:36 IST, October 9th 2024
Tatis homers again as the Padres beat the Dodgers 6-5 for a 2-1 NLDS lead
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s towering two-run home run highlighted a six-run second inning, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat Shohei Ohtani and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in a tense NL Division Series.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Padres beat the Dodgers 6-5 for a 2-1 NLDS lead | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
17:36 IST, October 9th 2024