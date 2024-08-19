sb.scorecardresearch
  • Taurasi scores 23, Cunningham records first career double-double as Mercury beat Sky 86-68

Published 15:29 IST, August 19th 2024

Taurasi scores 23, Cunningham records first career double-double as Mercury beat Sky 86-68

Diana Taurasi scored 12 of her 23 points in Phoenix's highest-scoring first quarter of the season, Sophie Cunningham added 13 points and a career-best 10 rebounds — her first double-double in the WNBA — and the Mercury led for nearly 38 minutes Sunday night in their 86-68 win over the Chicago Sky.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Diana Taurasi
Diana Taurasi | Image: AP
