Team India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024 Announced: Here's India's official team for T20 WC

Team India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has been announced. On Tuesday, the selection committee led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar convened in Ahmedabad and zeroed in on a 15-member unit, which they deem is the best combination for the World Cup. Rohit Sharma will captain the side. The tournament will kick-start on June 1, 2024 and will culminate on June 29, 2024. USA and West Indies will host the showpiece event.

Team India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

As mentioned Rohit Sharma will lead the side. He will likely open the innings along with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Hardik Pandya will act as the deputy of Rohit. Ahead of the squad selection, questions were prevailing about the selection of Virat Kohli. He has been included in the squad. Here's the entire Team India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Reserves: Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

The squad sees the return of Rishabh Pant, who incurred serious injuries from an almost fatal car crash in December 2022. Plus, Sanju Samson has seized a place. It will be Yashasvi Jaiswal's first excursion at an ICC event. The biggest surprise is the non-inclusion of Rinku Singh's name. He has been added to the reserves list, along with Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan. KL Rahul is also another name that is not in the India T20 squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.



