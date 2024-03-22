×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Tennis Star Leander Paes Dances Into Hearts After Adorable 6-Year-Old's Mistaken Identity

Tennis ace Leander Paes embraces role as dancer in an adorable mix-up sparked by a 6-year-old's innocent quiz answer.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Leander Paes Embraces Adorable Mistaken Identity
Leander Paes Embraces Adorable Mistaken Identity | Image:X: Puneite_, Leander
  • 2 min read
In a delightful case of mistaken identity that has warmed hearts across the internet, tennis legend Leander Paes found himself in an unexpected role – as a dancer, according to an adorable 6-year-old's quiz answer.

The innocent mix-up came to light when a user named Prithvi shared a snapshot from his niece's workbook, where she was tasked with matching celebrities to their respective professions. While correctly identifying cricket maestro Virat Kohli and singing icon Lata Mangeshkar, the young student's answer for tennis star Leander Paes prompted a chuckle from all who saw it. In her interpretation, Mr. Paes was designated as a "dancer," while Bollywood's dance maestro Prabhu Deva was labelled as a "tennis player."

Prithvi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the charming incident with the world. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "my 6yo niece thinks Tennis legend @Leander is a dancer," sparking an outpouring of affectionate reactions from netizens.

But the story didn't end there. Leander Paes himself caught wind of the innocent blunder and decided to join in on the fun. Sharing a snippet from Salman Khan's iconic song 'O Oh Jaane Jaana,' Paes cleverly superimposed his own face onto Khan's, humorously depicting what the imaginative 6-year-old might have envisioned. Adding to the hilarity, Paes captioned the post, "The rumours are true."

The post quickly gained traction, with one user humorously commenting, "This pretty face got a smooth landing on this body ngl, only haters will gonna say its edited."

Another user wrote, “Leander be like: D in my name stands for DANCE.”

A fourth one said, “Leander Paes who? It’s Leander Prem for you guys😅.”

“its just march 2024 and what all has been happening 😭😂,” said another one. 
 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 11:25 IST

