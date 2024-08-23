Published 00:11 IST, August 23rd 2024
Coco Gauff's rising career hits a bump before she defends her first Grand Slam title
Yes, Coco Gauff is a Grand Slam champion. Yes, she's been ranked No. 1 in doubles and No. 2 in singles. Yes, she's already a big star who transcends her sport and was a flag bearer alongside LeBron James at the Paris Olympics.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Coco Gauff reacts after her victory against Sachia Vickery of the US, during the women's 1st round Tennis Grand Prix WTA tournament, in Stuttgart, Germany | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
00:11 IST, August 23rd 2024