Updated February 8th, 2024 at 06:57 IST

A LEGEND'S MEET in Bengaluru! Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

World number One in men's doubles rankings, Rohan Bopanna, was at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and he met the Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri.

Pavitra Shome
Sunil Chhetri, Rohan Bopanna
Sunil Chhetri and Rohan Bopanna at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru | Image:Instagram/@rohanbopanna0403
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rohan Bopanna has been over the moon after becoming the World's oldest number one in Tennis. Bopanna, alongside his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, won the Australian Open Men's Doubles title and ended his quest for a majors title. Bopanna is getting a hero's welcome wherever he goes, and it happened at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Bopanna was in attendance to watch his home team, Bengaluru FC, compete in India's premier football tournament, the Indian Super League. An Indian sporting legend's meet-up also took place when two icons of distinct sports met on the pitch.   

When Sunil Chhetri met Rohan Bopanna: Kanteerava Stadium lit up after the Indian legends meet

Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna was in attendance at the home of Bengaluru FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, to witness the ISL match between BFC and Chennaiyin FC. Bopanna arrived at the stadium early in the evening before the game and posed for photos outside the arena with the BFC fans, including several small children. He went to the game with his wife, Supriya Annaiah, and their four-year-old daughter, Tridha.

Bopanna received a warm welcome at the venue, which was followed up with a meeting with the Indian Football team captain, Sunil Chhetri, before the kick-off. Both players shared a warm embrace, and the BFC Captain also presented a customized jersey to the sensational tennis star. The jersey had 'Bopanna' and the number '1' emblazoned on it. The number recognised Rohan's recent World No.1 ranking in the ATP men's doubles category.

Rohan Bopanna also met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented him with the racquet from which he reached the world number one ranking and won the AO 24 Men's Doubles title.

Also Read: India's Davis Cup heroes to headlines Bengaluru Open 2024

The goal in the second half by Australian winger Ryan Williams gave Bengaluru FC a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. With this victory, the team jumped significantly in the ISL 2023–24 standings. The team, captained by Sunil Chhetri, rose from 11th place ahead of this match to sixth place with 14 points from as many games.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 06:57 IST

