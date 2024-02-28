Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

A low-ranked American tennis player is banned after testing positive for marijuana at a tournament

Casey Kania was defeated in the doubles quarterfinals at Cary, North Carolina, and his urine test revealed the presence of cannabis during competition.

Associated Press Television News
tennis ball
A tennis ball on the court during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A low-ranked American tennis player who competed for the University of North Carolina has been suspended for two years after testing positive for marijuana during an ATP Challenger tournament, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Tuesday.

The ITIA said Casey Kania's in-competition urine test contained cannabis in August 2023 at Cary, North Carolina, where he lost in the doubles quarterfinals. He is a 21-year-old with a career-high doubles ranking of 1,317th and $482 in career tennis earnings, according to the ATP website.

Advertisement

The tour's site shows that all of his ranking points and all of that prize money were earned during the lower-tier tournament in Cary — and everything he accumulated there must now be relinquished, the ITIA said.

As a college sophomore at UNC last year, Kania received an at-large bid to the NCAA doubles championship and lost in the round of 32, according to the college team's website.

Advertisement

The news release Tuesday from the London-based ITIA said Kania was unable to show he bore no fault for the violation, but the agency said it did accept that the player “did not intentionally breach the provisions” of the sport’s anti-doping program. That was the reason for a two-year ban, the ITIA said; an intentional violation is punishable by a four-year suspension.

Kania’s period of ineligibility began on Feb. 2, when the ITIA's decision was issued, and will expire on Feb. 1, 2026. His results, prize money and ranking points from the Cary event, and any tournament after that until now, are forfeited.

Advertisement

During a suspension of this sort, a player is barred from playing in — or even attending — any tennis event sanctioned by the ATP men's professional tour, the WTA women's tour, the International Tennis Federation or the organizations that run the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

13 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

13 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

14 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

14 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

14 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

14 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

17 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

21 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

a day ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Indian Movies Inspired By Real-life Events

    Galleries9 minutes ago

  2. After CEO Norman's grave allegations, Hockey India denies any rift

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Congress Not in Majority in Himachal, Confirms Vikramaditya Singh | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Late Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas' Prayer Meet To Be Held On March 2

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Grade A developers spark 40% sales rise

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo