Updated April 1st, 2024 at 21:47 IST

After win Chennai Open, Sumit Nagal attains career-high ATP ranking of 95

His previous best was 97 in February, which he had attained after winning the Chennai Open, an ATP Challenger series event.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Monday achieved a career-high ranking of 95 in the ATP singles chart, following impressive results in recent times.

His previous best was 97 in February, which he had attained after winning the Chennai Open, an ATP Challenger series event.

Nagal made headlines in January after he made it to the main draw of the Australian Open and also became the first Indian to beat a seeded player (AlexanderBublik of Kazakhstan) in the same before bowing out in the second round after losing to Shang Juncheng of China. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:47 IST

