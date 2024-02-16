Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

Carlos Alcaraz beats Camilo Carabelli in clay-court debut to reach Argentina Open quarterfinals

In his first clay-court match of the season on Thursday, defending champion and top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz defeated Camilo Carabelli 6-2, 7-5, to progress to the Argentina Open quarterfinals.

Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates winning an Argentina Open ATP tennis match against Argentina's Camilo Carabelli in Buenos Aires, Argentina | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Defending champion and top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open by beating Camilo Carabelli 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday in his first clay-court match of the season.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz came from 2-0 down in the second set against his Argentine opponent.

“I started really nervous, I’m not going to lie, with the crowd behind him, supporting him," Alcaraz said. "I think it’s normal, obviously, but really happy with my first match on clay since (the French Open).”

He will next play Italy's Andrea Vavassori, who beat Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-4, 7-5.

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie, the runner-up last year, lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to Federico Coria of Argentina.

Coria will play the winner between another Argentine, Sebastián Báez, and Italy's Luciano Darderi.

Alcaraz and Norrie are also set to play at the Rio Open later this month in Brazil.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

