Published 11:04 IST, September 23rd 2024

Carlos Alcaraz clinches Laver Cup for Team Europe in 13-11 victory over Team World

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 as Team Europe rallied to beat Team World 13-11 and win the Laver Cup on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Laver Cup
Team Europe celebrates after they defeated Team World for the Laver Cup in tennis, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany | Image: AP
