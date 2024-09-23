Published 11:04 IST, September 23rd 2024
Carlos Alcaraz clinches Laver Cup for Team Europe in 13-11 victory over Team World
Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 as Team Europe rallied to beat Team World 13-11 and win the Laver Cup on Sunday.
Team Europe celebrates after they defeated Team World for the Laver Cup in tennis, at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany | Image: AP
