  • Alcaraz rallies past Sinner to win China Open, makes it 3-for-3 against his top rival this year

Published 11:48 IST, October 3rd 2024

Alcaraz rallies past Sinner to win China Open, makes it 3-for-3 against his top rival this year

Carlos Alcaraz has won seven straight points in the decisive tiebreaker to beat top-ranked Jannik Sinner 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3) and win the China Open to extend his recent mastery over his biggest rival as the Italian deals with an ongoing doping case.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their men's singles finals match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing | Image: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
