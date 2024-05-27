Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid | Image: AP

The record-setting 14-time French Open Champion, Rafael Nadal, is all set to go against the fourth seeded Alexander Zverev. This year, the unseeded Nadal is seemingly competing in his swansong, even though there is no confirmation made by the King of Clay. Both players will lock horns at the Court Philippe-Chatrier of Stade Roland Garros. Ahead of the clash, take a look at all the live streaming and telecast details here.

Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal, French Open Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal take place?

The Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal match will commence on Monday, May 27th, 2024. The match will begin at 06:00 PM IST onwards.

Where will the Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal take place?

The Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal will be hosted at Court Philippe-Chatrier of Stade Roland Garros, in Paris, France.

How to watch the Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website and Tennis TV. The live telecast will be available via the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal Live telecast Eurosport. The live streaming will be available via Discovery+. The match will take place 01:30 PM BST.

How to watch the Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal Live telecast via Peacock. The live streaming will take place in the NBC and Tennis Channel. The match will take place at 08:30 AM ET / 05:30 AM PT.