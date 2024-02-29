Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Andy Murray indicates his competitive career will not last long after losing the Dubai Championships

Andy Murray, a two-time Wimbledon winner, said on Monday that he plans to retire from competitive tennis before the season ends.

Republic Sports Desk
Andy Murray
Andrew Murray from Great Britain reacts after losing a ball to Ugo Humbert of France during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Andy Murray has been a genuine pioneer in the realm of Tennis. He has been among the stars who have raised the bar in the sport and were able to take it to the next level. The Great Britain Tennis star's competitiveness and resilience is an aspect that stands out among the rest, and he has often been drawn with some of the greatest tennis players of all time. But all good things come to an end, and Murray is also hinting the same after his match in Dubai. 

Also Read: Saudi Arabia and the ATP tennis tour have a 5-year sponsorship deal that includes the rankings

Advertisement

Andy Murray hints his competitive career will not last long, presents a tentative timeline 

Andy Murray intimated at the Dubai Championships that he was nearing the end of his career when he won his 500th hard-court match. The two-time Wimbledon champion was in good form after defeating Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3. After the game, Murray revealed that he was nearing the end of his playing days. 

Advertisement

“I obviously still love competing and still love the game, but it obviously gets harder and harder the older you get to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh,” the 36-year-old Murray said in an on-court interview after his first-round win on Monday. “I probably don’t have too long left, but I’ll do as best as I can these last few months,” Andy Murray said after the match.

Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts after losing a ball to Denis Shapovalov of Canada during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai | Image: AP

However, after losing 6-2, 6-4 to fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert at the Dubai Championships on Monday, Murray repeated that he plans to retire from tennis before the season ends.

Advertisement

“I’m likely not going to play past this summer,” the 36-year-old Murray said

Also Read: Daniil Medvedev begins Dubai title defense with win in first match since losing AO final

Advertisement

Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who plays with an artificial hip, has previously mulled retirement. While Murray may not be in competitive action after the summer, he insists on competing at the Paris Games, which take place from July 26 to August 11.

(With AP Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

10 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

11 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

11 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

11 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

11 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

15 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

19 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

19 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

20 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NBCC bags order worth Rs 150 crore from IFCI Limited

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. JSW Infra gains after Motilal Oswal initiates coverage

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Real Madrid primed to loan out star amid potential Mbappe's arrival

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. BJP's National Election Committee Meets to Finalize Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  5. Reliance signs JV agreement with Walt Disney

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo