Andrew Murray from Great Britain reacts after losing a ball to Ugo Humbert of France during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships | Image: AP

Andy Murray has been a genuine pioneer in the realm of Tennis. He has been among the stars who have raised the bar in the sport and were able to take it to the next level. The Great Britain Tennis star's competitiveness and resilience is an aspect that stands out among the rest, and he has often been drawn with some of the greatest tennis players of all time. But all good things come to an end, and Murray is also hinting the same after his match in Dubai.

Andy Murray hints his competitive career will not last long, presents a tentative timeline

Andy Murray intimated at the Dubai Championships that he was nearing the end of his career when he won his 500th hard-court match. The two-time Wimbledon champion was in good form after defeating Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3. After the game, Murray revealed that he was nearing the end of his playing days.

“I obviously still love competing and still love the game, but it obviously gets harder and harder the older you get to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh,” the 36-year-old Murray said in an on-court interview after his first-round win on Monday. “I probably don’t have too long left, but I’ll do as best as I can these last few months,” Andy Murray said after the match.

Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts after losing a ball to Denis Shapovalov of Canada during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai | Image: AP

However, after losing 6-2, 6-4 to fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert at the Dubai Championships on Monday, Murray repeated that he plans to retire from tennis before the season ends.

“I’m likely not going to play past this summer,” the 36-year-old Murray said

Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who plays with an artificial hip, has previously mulled retirement. While Murray may not be in competitive action after the summer, he insists on competing at the Paris Games, which take place from July 26 to August 11.

(With AP Inputs)