Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

As expected, Djokovic and Swiatek get No. 1 seedings ahead of the Australian Open

Playing true to their rankings, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek have been given the respective No. 1 seedings at the Australian Open in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year which begins Sunday at Melbourne Park.Here is a list of the seedings:__Men1. Novak Djokovic