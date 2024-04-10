Advertisement

Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna have created history in the latest ATP rankings. Both the veterans have been ranked world number one in the latest ATP rankings. Novak Djokovic is world number one in ATP men's singles rankings at the age of 36 and Rohan Bopanna is world number one in ATP men's doubles ranking at 44 years of age.

Both Djokovic and Bopanna have set the record to become the oldest players in Tennis history to become the world number 1 in men’s singles and doubles ranking. On the back of their amazing feat Novak Djokovic has sent a special message to Rohan Bopanna.

Rohan Bopanna is having the time of his life lately ever since he won the doubles crown at Australian Open 2024 and he continues to tumble record after record in the past few months. Boppana is ageing like fine wine.

Age is just a number. For us, that number is 1. pic.twitter.com/fCVbiTCbxg — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 10, 2024

Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna share a moment of respect

Prior to Novak Djokovic’s special message to Rohan Bopanna on X, the two world number ones had come together for a brief discussion about their achievements and career in Tennis. The video was uploaded by ATP on their X handle.

“Old is Gold.” 👑



Words of wisdom from the oldest singles and doubles No. 1’s in PIF ATP Rankings history 💪@DjokerNole 🤝 @rohanbopanna pic.twitter.com/KYR7QsDiKz — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 8, 2024

In the video, both Rohan Bopanna and Novak Djokovic both admitted that they were getting old but said experience comes in handy. “We are Old, but we are gold”, is what the two said.

What next for Djokovic and Bopanna?

Rohan Bopanna is currently participating in the men’s doubles of the Monte Carlo Masters and is all set to face Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo in the round of 16 of the ATP competition.

Novak Djokovic dispatched Roman Safiullin in the men’s singles Monte Carlo Masters round of 32 and is gearing up to face Lorenzo Mussetti in the round of 16.

