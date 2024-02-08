Donna Vekic, right, of Croatia plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Rod Laver Arena during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open | Image: AP

The draws for the Australian Open have been revealed and it features top superstars like Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and more. All eyes will remain on Djokovic, who will aim for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles sweep. But the other top seeds, Alcaraz and Medvedev are aiming for a superior comeback in the game, with the Spaniard striving to reclaim the number one position.

3 things you need to know

AO 2024 will feature Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and more

Novak Djokovic has won 10 Grand Slams in Melbourne

Fans could see a Wimbledon Final re-match at the Australian Open

Australian Open Live Streaming: Draw details and other things you need to know

Novak Djokovic will eye a record-setting 11th title win at the Australian Open, and he is among the top choices as Melbourne has been like his native turf. The Serbian tennis star's quarterfinal match could take place against the no. 7 seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ahead of that, Novak may face Andy Murray in the third round, while Ben Shelton could be the one that he may have to face in the second round. But all roads could lead to Carlos Alzaraz, whom he could face in the Final in a scenario where both tennis players do not lose any matches.

The top players to keep an eye on in the women's singles class are Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, Elena Rybanika, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, and more.

Take a look at the official Draw of the Men's Singles

Australian Open men’s singles draw (printable view) pic.twitter.com/bjXeIjDGqU — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) January 11, 2024

Take a look at the official Draw of the Women's Singles

Australian Open women’s singles draw (printable view) pic.twitter.com/8tG9RQ9Wdf — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) January 11, 2024

When will the Australian Open Matches take place?

The First round of the Australian Open 2024 will take place on January 14th, Sunday, from 05:30 AM IST.

Where will the Australian Open Matches take place?

The Australian Open Matches will be hosted at the Melbourne Park.

How to watch the Australian Open Matches in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australian Open Matches live on the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 5).

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Australian Open Matches in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Australian Open Matches via SonyLiv.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Australian Open matches in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Australian Open Matches via Discovery+ and Eurosport.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Australian Open Matches in US?

Fans in the US can watch the Australian Open matches via ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC