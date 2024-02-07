Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has pulled out of next week's Open 13 Provence in Marseille, organizers of the French tournament said Monday.

Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at a photo shoot the morning after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has pulled out of next week's Open 13 Provence in Marseille, organizers of the French tournament said Monday.

The 22-year-old Italian player won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets, rallying from two sets down against the big-serving Russian.

Organizers announced the fourth-ranked Sinner's withdrawl on X , formerly known as Twitter, but did not say why. They offered his slot for the Feb. 5-11 indoor tournament to Australian Open semifinalist Alexander Zverev .

Sinner became Italy’s first man to win a major singles title in nearly a half century.

He reached the ATP Finals championship match at home in Turin and then led Italy to the Davis Cup title in consecutive weeks in November.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

