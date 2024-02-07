Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:39 IST
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has pulled out of next week's Open 13 Provence in Marseille, organizers of the French tournament said Monday.
The 22-year-old Italian player won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets, rallying from two sets down against the big-serving Russian.
Organizers announced the fourth-ranked Sinner's withdrawl on X , formerly known as Twitter, but did not say why. They offered his slot for the Feb. 5-11 indoor tournament to Australian Open semifinalist Alexander Zverev .
Sinner became Italy’s first man to win a major singles title in nearly a half century.
He reached the ATP Finals championship match at home in Turin and then led Italy to the Davis Cup title in consecutive weeks in November.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 10:39 IST
