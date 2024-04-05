×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Balaji-Begemann enter semifinals of ATP Houston

The Indo-German pair of N Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann moved to the semifinals of the ATP Houston Open with a dominating straight set win over India's Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tennis
Tennis | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

 The Indo-German pair of N Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann moved to the semifinals of the ATP Houston Open with a dominating straight set win over India's Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan here.

Continuing their good run, Balaji and Begemann, who had earlier stunned top seeds Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek of USA, picked up an easy 6-0 6-3 quarterfinal win in 59 minutes on Thursday.

Advertisement

The unseeded Indo-German pair will take on fourth-seeded Australian duo of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in the US men's Clay Court Championship semifinals.

The 34-year-old Balaji and Begemann hit two aces and won 86 per cent (38/44) of their first serve points.

Advertisement

Khade and Nedunchezhiyan succeeded in saving 50 per cent of their break points, but Balaji and Begmann were impeccable, saving all five break points against them. 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

Rajasthan Shocker

2 minutes ago
Chelsea come from behind to beat Manchester United

Chelsea beat Man Utd 4-3

3 minutes ago
PM Modi in Churu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

6 minutes ago
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

Steve Smith on Kohli

9 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star 1st Review

10 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

11 minutes ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

11 minutes ago
Self Care Day 2024

Self Care Day 2024

12 minutes ago
Offbeat places to visit in Rajasthan

Offbeat Rajasthani Places

14 minutes ago
Congress' U-Turn: Now Promising MSP Regime, UPA In 2010 Rejected It Fearing 'Market Distortion'

Congress' U-Turn

14 minutes ago
Japan's household spending falls

Japan spending downtrend

17 minutes ago
Outfit ideas for Eid

Outfit Ideas For Eid

17 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung's chip production

17 minutes ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

SRH vs CSK under trouble

17 minutes ago
Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC Meeting

19 minutes ago
US FDA

US FDA warns retailers

20 minutes ago
China's Commerce Minister Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook 

Apple lay offs

20 minutes ago
Workouts for your neck and spine

Workouts For Neck & Spine

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World14 hours ago

  3. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo