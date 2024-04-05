The Indo-German pair of N Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann moved to the semifinals of the ATP Houston Open with a dominating straight set win over India's Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan here.

Continuing their good run, Balaji and Begemann, who had earlier stunned top seeds Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek of USA, picked up an easy 6-0 6-3 quarterfinal win in 59 minutes on Thursday.

The unseeded Indo-German pair will take on fourth-seeded Australian duo of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in the US men's Clay Court Championship semifinals.

The 34-year-old Balaji and Begemann hit two aces and won 86 per cent (38/44) of their first serve points.

Khade and Nedunchezhiyan succeeded in saving 50 per cent of their break points, but Balaji and Begmann were impeccable, saving all five break points against them.