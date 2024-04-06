×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Bhambri-Olivetti pair makes semifinal exit in Marrakech Open

India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti crashed out in the semifinals of the the ATP Marrakech Open here after a hard-fought duel against second seeds Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler of Austria.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Yuki Bhambri
Yuki Bhambri | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti crashed out in the semifinals of the the ATP Marrakech Open here after a hard-fought duel against second seeds Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler of Austria.

The unseeded Indo-French pair lost 5-7 6-3 7-10 in a gruelling tie in the last-four stage of the ATP 250 event.

Advertisement

Bhambri and Olivetti had earlier knocked out third seeds Nicholas Barrientos and Rafael Matos to breeze into the men's doubles semifinals.

It was a closely-contested affair between the two pairs in the semifinals. After Miedler and Erler took the opening set, Bhambri and Olivetti made remarkable comeback to to draw level.

Advertisement

There was no let up in the decider between as the contest went down to the wire, where Miedler and Erler sealed the contest in the tie-breaker.

Bhambri has teamed up with Olivetti for the first time this season, having played with Dutchman Robin Haase in most of the tournaments.

Advertisement

The Indian had paired with former partner Michael Venus from New Zealand at the Miami Masters where they made a first round exit.

Bhambri's best performance of the season came at in ATP 500 Dubai, where as qualifiers the Indian and Haase reached the semifinals, earning crucial 225 ranking points.

Advertisement

Ranked 62, the 31-year-old Bhambri is India's second highest ranked player behind world number one Rohan Bopanna.

It will be interesting to see if Bopanna chooses Bhambri as his partner for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Bopanna being a top-10 player will have the choice of selecting his partner. 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro: Special Anti-Littering Squads Formed To Impose Rs 500 Fine On Commuters

Kolkata Metro:

a minute ago
Indiabulls Real Estate

Indiabulls Real Estate

6 minutes ago
बाल, नाखून और हड्डी...कब्र में 10 साल भी नहीं सड़ेगी मुख्‍तार की लाश, अफजाल ने बताया फ्यूचर प्‍लान

2 Constables Face Action

8 minutes ago
The acquisition aims to position the combined entity as the second-largest player in Europe's gaming sector.

Bilfinger Eyes Expansion

9 minutes ago
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

NYC Earthquake

18 minutes ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

BJP Slams Mamata

21 minutes ago
Kerala KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery Saturday

Kerala Lottery Today

21 minutes ago
Golf

Pranavi lies 20th in OZ

24 minutes ago
'Contract Recruitment In Government Departments Must Stop': Sharad Pawar Tells Students

'Contract Recruitment

24 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows Pakistan Cricket Team’s Army Like Training

Pak Team's Army Training

28 minutes ago
The video of the mob surrounding MP Danish Ali's car is going viral on social media

Danish Ali Attacked

34 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

34 minutes ago
Livspace revenue growth

Livspace

36 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

LSG Eye 3rd win in IPL

38 minutes ago
Gurugram fire: 4 parked cars burnt to ashes

Gurugram Fire: Cars Burnt

40 minutes ago
Vidit Gujrathi

Gujrathi dumps Nakamura

42 minutes ago
Congress Manifesto Completely Bears Imprint Of Muslim League: PM Modi

PM Modi

42 minutes ago
Hyderabad restaurant filed defamation suit against youtube channel

Hyderabad Restaurant

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News8 hours ago

  4. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 8 hours ago

  5. 'How cruel and ruthless I can be': Shaheen Afridi on losing captaincy

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo